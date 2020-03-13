Day of Hope postponed due to coronavirus

After careful consideration, the Marian Foundation’s annual community fundraiser, Day of Hope, will be rescheduled from April 8 to a later date in order to protect the health and safety of all community members, said Megan Maloney, Dignity Health spokeswoman.
The Marian Foundation, in partnership with Mission Hope Cancer Center and Marian Regional Medical Center leadership, is committed to acting responsibly and postponement of this event is in the best interest of health and safety for our community, Maloney said in a release.
As a leading provider in local health care, the hospital and cancer center have a responsibility to avoid the potential transfer of COVID-19 coronovirus and keep our community safe during this vital time, Maloney said.
Since 2013, Marian Regional Medical Center has partnered with the Santa Maria Times to bring Day of Hope to the communities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Nipomo, and Santa Ynez. As one of the largest community fundraising events in the Santa Maria Valley, more than 600 volunteers throughout the region sell special edition Day of Hope Santa Maria Times newspapers. Featuring stories of hope and courage, this fundraiser supports local cancer patients in need.
Day of Hope has been and will continue to be instrumental in raising crucial funding for local cancer patients. The Day of Hope 2020 date will be announced in the coming weeks. We invite you to continue supporting local patients by making a gift online at supportmarianmedical.org/dayofhope.