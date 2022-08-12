Meredith Rodriguez and Team for the Pink Ribbon are leading the fundraising charge heading into Day of Hope — the single largest community fundraiser benefiting Mission Hope Cancer Center.

The ninth annual event returns Wednesday, complete with a car parade and teams of volunteers throughout the region hawking editions of the Santa Maria Times for a cause.

“The community really rallies behind the cancer center and its patients,” said Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation Vice President of Philanthropy Jessa Brooks.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0