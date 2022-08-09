The 33rd annual Day in the Park is returning to Waller Park on Sunday, with family-friendly activities, live music and vendors filling the park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"We are really excited to bring the event back. It's been since 2019, so it should be a lot of fun," said Jamie Flores, event organizer with Central City Entertainment. "It should be a wonderful day."
From noon to 4 p.m., the public is invited to spend the afternoon at Waller Park, located at 3107 Orcutt Road. The event will feature a petting zoo hosted by Zoo to You, a kids fun zone from Central Coast Party Factory and an agility course for canines run by trainers with the Santa Barbara Humane Society.
To prevent parking problems, organizers have arranged shuttle services to and from the YMCA parking lot that will be running roughly every 20 minutes, according to Flores.
The whole family will be able to enjoy a car show sponsored by the 805 Car Club and entertainment provided by classics and R&B band Soul Kool at 1 p.m.
More than 50 vendors and several food trucks will be on-site, and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a wine and beer garden for adults. Wine from Hancock College will be sold at the garden.
This year's Day in the Park is organized by Flores, with Central City Entertainment, and Ed Carcarey, who partners with the city of Santa Maria to put on Downtown Fridays.
The event was started by the Friends of Waller Park Association 35 years ago as way to enjoy and celebrate the 140-acre space. Over the years, the organization has installed playground equipment and maintained the walking trails at the park. Currently, members are helping county staff battle bark beetle infestations.
"We’re still a presence here. A lot don’t know we support operations and help the county keep the park alive," said Julian Hemphill, of Friends of Waller Park. "We are looking forward to that time when we can invest in additional equipment, and we’re planning to restart our Arbor Day celebration next year."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
As attendance for the event increased, Friends of Waller Park partnered with organizations like the YMCA and Rotary Club to put on the event. In the years leading up to COVID, attendance reached over a thousand, and Carcarey and Flores were brought in this year to run the first Day in the Park since the pandemic.
Besides fun activities, entertainment and vendors, community organizations will be on hand offering information and free services.
With help from the Central Coast Truck Center, Community Bank of Santa Maria and more, the Santa Barbara Humane Society will be providing free vaccines, microchips and flea control for dogs.
“We are so thankful to all our sponsors who made it possible for us to provide free preventative care to the public at this event,” said Dr. Katie Marrie, chief veterinary officer at Santa Barbara Humane. “Their donations are doing so much to help give community-owned animals the chance to live a healthy life.”
Vaccines offered will include rabies, distemper/parvo and bordetella. Dogs must be at least 6 weeks old to receive vaccinations, and services will be on a first-come, first-served basis. To expedite treatment, interested parties can preregister at www.sbhumane.org/events.
In addition to veterinary services, Santa Barbara Humane will have a behavior booth where pet owners can learn about dog training and sign up for classes offered by the organization.
Dignity Health will also be a partner at the event, offering select services and information throughout the day.
"Marian Regional Medical Center will be providing free heart and stroke risk assessments. In addition, we are offering information on our free evidence-based Dignity Health Wellness workshops and will have free small giveaways," said Sara San Juan, director of internal communications.