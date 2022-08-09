The 33rd annual Day in the Park is returning to Waller Park on Sunday, with family-friendly activities, live music and vendors filling the park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"We are really excited to bring the event back. It's been since 2019, so it should be a lot of fun," said Jamie Flores, event organizer with Central City Entertainment. "It should be a wonderful day."

From noon to 4 p.m., the public is invited to spend the afternoon at Waller Park, located at 3107 Orcutt Road. The event will feature a petting zoo hosted by Zoo to You, a kids fun zone from Central Coast Party Factory and an agility course for canines run by trainers with the Santa Barbara Humane Society. 

