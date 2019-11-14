Lee Enterprises Inc., a provider of news, information and advertising in dozens of markets nationwide, has announced that Davis Taylor has assumed the position of publisher for the Santa Maria Times.
Taylor is also publisher of the bi-weekly Lompoc Record, Santa Ynez Valley News and the weekly Space Country Times. He will continue to serve as publisher of The Sentinel in Hanford and the Napa Valley Register. He succeeds Cynthia Schur, who has left the company.
“I’m very happy and excited about coming to the Santa Maria Times,” Taylor said. “The paper has a proud history of outstanding journalism and service to this community, which bodes well for our future.”
“Davis Taylor has demonstrated his ability to improve the performance in Hanford each year, and I am confident that success will continue in both enterprises as he moves to the publisher role in Santa Maria,” said Lee Group Publisher Cathy Hughes.
“Davis’ background in advertising, coupled with his vast newspaper experience and knowledge of the California markets, make him the ideal choice to lead the successful and experienced team in Santa Maria.”
Taylor was named publisher of The Sentinel in 2013 and Napa in 2018, after serving as sales and marketing director for Gannett Co. Inc.’s Times-Delta Media Group.
His publishing career of 36 years includes sales and marketing executive positions at the Oakland Tribune and Media News Group, San Jose Mercury News and Harte-Hanks Communications.