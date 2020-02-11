Datsun Classic organizers seek diamonds in rough for April show in Solvang

With a little more than two months to go before the Solvang Datsun Roadster Classic rolls into the city, organizers are looking for owners of less-than-perfect examples to enter their cars in the show.
This year’s show is set for Saturday, April 24, when about 100 Datsun Roadsters, along with a few other Datsun models, will fill First Street, Copenhagen Drive and the surrounding area of downtown Solvang.
The show, which was fired up in 1987, has drawn entries from all over the nation and Datsun Roadster fans from as far away as Europe.
“We need diamonds in the rough,” said show manager Harlan Katz. “If you're concerned about your Datsun not being a show car, don't worry. We want to see your car at the show.”
Diamonds in the Rough is one of the show’s classes that’s designed to allow survivors — roadsters that have been recovered from fields and barns, have seen hard use, are awaiting or in the middle of restoration — to enter the show and compete for an award.
You have free articles remaining.
By the show’s definition, a Diamond in the Rough winner is “the absolute roughest Datsun that the judges feel has the most potential,” and awards are presented for first through third places.
Other classes include Stock, Modified, Pre-1963 Roadster, Datsun Racer, a class for all model Datsun race cars but not Nissans, and JDM, an abbreviation for Japan domestic market but in this case a designation for all Datsun models, either modified or stock.
For more information or to sign up for the show, visit www.solvangroadstershow.com.
More information is also available by calling Katz at 818-599-5840 or toll-free at 877-891-8342.
Photos: Datsun Roadsters fill First Street in Solvang on Saturday
Buffing it
Checking out the car
Rear Ends
050318-syv-news-datsuns-invade-4.jpg
Ready to travel
050318-syv-news-datsuns-invade-7.jpg
Old stuff for sale
Colors
All Datsun
050318-syv-news-datsuns-invade-13.jpg
"Do It In A Datsun"
Winning Rally Car
Young car enthusiast
050318-syv-news-datsuns-invade-18.jpg
Little Red Racer
Datsuns In Solvang
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.