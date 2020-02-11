Datsun Classic organizers seek diamonds in rough for April show in Solvang

With a little more than two months to go before the Solvang Datsun Roadster Classic rolls into the city, organizers are looking for owners of less-than-perfect examples to enter their cars in the show.

This year’s show is set for Saturday, April 24, when about 100 Datsun Roadsters, along with a few other Datsun models, will fill First Street, Copenhagen Drive and the surrounding area of downtown Solvang.

The show, which was fired up in 1987, has drawn entries from all over the nation and Datsun Roadster fans from as far away as Europe.

“We need diamonds in the rough,” said show manager Harlan Katz. “If you're concerned about your Datsun not being a show car, don't worry. We want to see your car at the show.”

Diamonds in the Rough is one of the show’s classes that’s designed to allow survivors — roadsters that have been recovered from fields and barns, have seen hard use, are awaiting or in the middle of restoration — to enter the show and compete for an award.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By the show’s definition, a Diamond in the Rough winner is “the absolute roughest Datsun that the judges feel has the most potential,” and awards are presented for first through third places.