Data errors left 28 additional COVID-19 deaths uncounted by Santa Barbara County Public Health

A major data tracking error by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department left 28 COVID-19 deaths that occurred over the past three months uncounted until Friday, county officials announced at a press conference.

The deaths, which dated between April 1 and July 27, dropped off the department's radar after the department switched from manual data tracking to the state-run CalCONNECT system in May, according to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.

With the new numbers, the county's death count is 60, rather than the previously-reported 32. The total includes three deaths reported at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc and the death of one individual whose permanent residence was out of the county.

According to Do-Reynoso, the surge in cases in June and July being tracked on a new system caused the department to miss several death certificates, before vital records staff noted a discrepancy in data.

"We switched from manual data processing to the state CalCONNECT system. At that same time we had a surge in our number of cases. We lost count of the certificates that were coming through," she said.

Gregg Hart, 2nd District Supervisor, said the Board of Supervisors is responsible for providing sufficient staffing to Public Health, and as a result will be allocating further funds to the department.

"Additional data experts will be joining our team in the very near future," Hart said.

Of the 28 additional deaths, 16 were in Santa Maria, three were in Santa Barbara, one was in the unincorporated North County area, two occurred in the Santa Ynez Valley, two occurred in Lompoc, one was in Goleta, two were in the community of Orcutt, and one occurred in the unincorporated South County area.