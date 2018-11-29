When a trio of Danish immigrants founded Solvang in 1911, one of the amenities they created to draw fellow countrymen to the area was a folk school, subsequently named Atterdag College.
The school became a focus of Solvang life, also serving as a meeting hall, church, performing arts venue, gymnastics center and boarding house. It closed in 1952 and, due to extensive termite damage, was demolished.
Folk schools are an integral part of Denmark’s history, said Henrik Bramsen Hahn, deputy head of mission and ambassador at the Embassy of Denmark in Washington, D.C.
Hahn said in the middle of the 18th century, when the schools were established, children would begin working in the fields at about age 8 and would continue until they were about 16 or so.
When they turned 18, they could go to a folk school to get a more formal education — and often meet their future wives or husbands — over the course of two to six months.
“They were very seldom more than a year,” Hahn said. “They don’t get a degree, they get a certificate. They’re very popular. Today, we have folk schools for parents, too.”