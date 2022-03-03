Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Thursday that she will not run for reelection this year, after serving in the position for more than a decade.
Dudley has worked for the District Attorney's Office for 32 years, including nearly 12 years of service as the county's top law enforcement official.
She has endorsed Deputy District Attorney John Savrnoch, who she said will run to replace her later this year.
At 69 years-old, Dudley will be nearly 70 by the time she finishes her last day in office on Jan. 3, 2023. She plans to enjoy life with family a little more, but will continue to serve her community within the legal profession, she said.
"I feel great about it," Dudley said, commenting on her last three decades with the DA's office. "I feel like I'm leaving at the top of my game."
Dudley was first employed with the District Attorney's Office in 1990, as soon as she passed her California bar exam. Dudley worked for 20 years as a deputy trial attorney until 2010, when she was first elected.
Dudley listed several goals she accomplished during her tenure, including the creation of the District Attorney's Office arson and human trafficking task forces, and reinstituting the truancy program.
In addition, she cited several high-profile cases prosecuted by her office, including the Pierre Haobsh case, both MS-13 trials and the sentencing of Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer.
Dudley's office was one of several in California that had a hand in prosecuting DeAngelo, and she recalled sitting within several feet of him during his sentencing in Sacramento in August 2020.
She called DeAngelo the "ultimate psychopath" following the brief apology he gave after listening to several days of testimony from his victims.
Dudley said she is proud to have brought the DA's Office attorneys together as a "family."
Early in her career as the District Attorney, Dudley arranged a meeting between members of the local press and employees from her office. She wanted to emphasize the importance of her office calling reporters back, or otherwise returning their communications.
In addition to the several high-profile cases, which also include criminally prosecuting an oil company, Dudley credits her team for tackling their job through adverse conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Through COVID, through all of the horrible crimes that we've had to deal with, through the deaths, we really have become a family," Dudley said. "Each time we are doing something that has never been done before, I'm amazed at the people in my office who get it done."
Upon leaving office, Dudley plans to continue working with first responders, including with At Ease USA, an organization that helps first responders and veterans heal from trauma.
Additionally, she hopes to continue working on police reform with the California Peace Officer Training Standards commission. Dudley was appointed and re-appointed as the POST chairwoman by governors Jerry Brown in 2016 and Gavin Newsom 2020, respectively.
Dudley said she disagrees with the idea of "defunding the police," but believes "bad cops" should be de-certified.
After she is out of office, Dudley said she wants to see the return to a "balance" where victims get just as much recognition for the crimes they survived.
"People aren't talking about crime victims anymore," Dudley said. "It's as if you are doing something wrong when you're talking about a victim."
In addition, Dudley plans to tour parts of the world, particularly Poland and Ukraine, where she hopes to lecture on a volunteer basis at their local law schools.
Dudley's family traces its roots to that particular region of Europe — her grandfather fled the Jewish pogrom and came to the U.S. via Ellis Island, right around the time of World War I, she said.
Dudley said her grandfather was able to earn enough money pushing a food cart selling overripe fruit, to bring his siblings and other family members to America, where they have lived and died since then.
Other than continuing to serve her community, Dudley wants to spend more time with her grandchildren and learn to ski proficiently. Part of her training includes lifting weights to prepare her for the Colorado slopes, she said.
"It has been a long 32 years with lots of adversity," Dudley said. "I'm proud of my time as a deputy attorney and as the district attorney. I'm excited about part three."