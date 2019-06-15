Dozens of cyclists took to the backroads of Santa Ynez Valley this weekend in the Wine Country Bike Trek to raise funds for People Helping People.
Dubbed “Pedaling for People,” the event offered two courses — one 30 and one 50 miles — and the options of a one-day ride Saturday, a two-day ride Saturday and Sunday and a three-day ride Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting from the base camp at Midland School in Los Olivos.
Some of those who take the Bike Trek have done so for 30 years, according to the event website, and veteran riders have described the courses as “tough but fair.”
In addition to paying entry fees, cyclists are encouraged to collect pledges to benefit People Helping People’s many programs that include housing and food assistance, access to health care, student mentoring and drug abuse prevention for youths, parent education, domestic violence and child abuse prevention and the Christmas Fulfill-A-Wish.
Riders are provided with bicycle tune-ups and mechanical assistance, Support and Gear Stops every 10 miles, water and snacks, medical supplies if needed and entertainment.
Cyclists are also served meals each day, including breakfast, dinner by Olive Garden, a barbecued dinner prepared by the Santa Ynez Valley Elks Lodge and a barbecued lunch prepared by the Buellton Rotary Club for the event-ending victory celebration at Zaca Creek Golf Course.
The annual Bike Trek is organized and coordinated by ride director Erica Valdes.
For more information about joining next year’s ride, contact Valdes at 805-686-0295 or Erica@syvphp.org.