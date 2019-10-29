A group of Santa Marians donned costumes on Tuesday evening and bicycled around central Santa Maria during the annual Witches Ride.
The family-friendly ride drew around 50 people, dressed in costumes that included witches, Batman, Spongebob Squarepants and Stinky Pete from "Toy Story," among others.
Ken Dahmen, the Santa Maria program manager for the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, said participants rode approximately four miles around the city.
On Tuesday, riders began their trek at Bici Centro bike store and then made their way south toward Main Street before looping their way back around to the store.
You have free articles remaining.
On the way back to Bici Centro, riders stopped for photos at Hancock Terrace apartments and Wendy and Wayne Steller's decorated home on East Mariposa Way.
"The whole ride is about an hour," Dahmen said. "It's an easygoing pace. We stay together as a group, and some kids ride as well."
The ride, which is in its third year, was organized by Bici Centro, a do-it-yourself bike store located at 310 Oak St.
The store, which opened in April 2017, is run by the nonprofit Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, which aims to promote bicycling as a safe mode of transportation and recreation.