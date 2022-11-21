111922 Cyclist cardiac Foxen Canyon.jpg

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department vehicle blocks traffic on Foxen Canyon Road near Los Olivos as a bicyclist who suffered cardiac arrest is loaded aboard a CalSTAR helicopter for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment Saturday.

 Contributed

A bicyclist apparently suffered a cardiac arrest Saturday while riding on Foxen Canyon Road near Los Olivos but may have been kept alive due to a bystander administering CPR.

The bystander witnessed the cyclist, who was not identified, suffer a medical crisis and go down in the 9000 block of Foxen Canyon Road about 10 a.m., said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scott Safechuck.

He said the bystander called for assistance and performed CPR until emergency help arrived, when he was then treated by County Fire and ambulance personnel.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you