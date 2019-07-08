Before school let out for the summer, a group of Cuyama Elementary School students experienced hands-on lessons linking humankind’s past with Earth’s future at Cuyama Valley’s Quail Springs Permaculture.
“We’ve come a long way since the land was purchased in 2004 for sure. For any nonprofit to be 10 years down the road, it feels substantial. Now we can lift our heads up from the grunt work we’ve been doing and get to the programming we’ve developed along some pretty progressive lines,” said Quail Springs Permaculture Operations Manager Brenton Kelly.
Fifteen years into its 200-year plan, Quail Springs Permaculture is educating a new generation of world citizens while rejuvenating the rural land on which it was founded. A nearly defunct spring, revived through years of labor, care and patient watching and waiting, now flows more than half the year, providing water to sustainable farming efforts on the land and a revived riparian habitat supporting abundant wildlife.
“What’s really cool about restoration is when it gets going, the feedback loop is amazing. The birds and amphibians come in. The energetic quality of planting willows are pretty stunning. The spring is flowing past the farm more months of the year than it’s dry,” Kelly said.
Quail Springs Permaculture stemmed from the Wilderness Youth Project, a nonprofit established by Warren Brush and Cyndi Harvan in 1997. Their aim was to support the healthy growth of youth from all backgrounds. Each year, the Wilderness Youth Project spent many a day in the Cuyama Valley tracking animals, building shelters, learning about earth-based skills, tending fires, mentoring, stewarding the land and sharing stories.
In 2004, Brush and Harvan moved onto the 450-acre property after it was secured for permanent land stewardship with financing assistance from a local family foundation. The first courses, focusing on sustainable human settlement, were held the following year.
Now operated by the nonprofit True Nature Society, Quail Springs works at an international level to normalize earthen building construction and locally to provide an array of programs focused on education, empowerment and the environment. Participants have included Waldorf, Montessori and charter school programs from throughout Southern California, but Cuyama Elementary’s was the first by a local public school.
“Having the Cuyama kids out here felt really good,” Kelly said.
In addition to its partnership with Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center, Quail Springs Permaculture provides educators at special events throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, provides off-site programming on natural building, and on-site natural, permaculture design courses. Programs include permaculture design certificate courses to the upcoming archery weekend workshops, sustainable vocation training for teens to family camp slated for this month.
“We really look at how we can be productive members of our larger community. We’re always looking at how we can bring skills that are interesting and relevant to social issues like homelessness and food security to our larger community,” said Quail Springs Permaculture Program Coordinator Molly Ancel.
While mainstream agriculture education has focused on production for the masses, the Quail Springs Permaculture model focuses on sustainable communities, addressing agriculture as well as shelter, building community and planning a future that will support descendants for generations to come.
“In permaculture, those extremes between what we’re promoting and something like large-scale agriculture feel intense, but my hope is there’s an attachment from both sides in the shared interest of feeding people,” Ancel said.
“Large-scale agriculture grew out of a place of scarcity. Now we’re seeing the damaging effects of these practices on the environment and on communities. Even people working those fields don’t always have access to the foods they’re farming. We want to encourage that piece around food solvency, encourage and empower people to grow their own food, even if it’s just a supplement to their regular shopping,” she continued.
Quail Springs personnel acknowledge the various situations its visitors face, whether housed in urban settings where growing food is limited to potted plants on a back porch or working full time to sustain the financial needs of supporting a family.
“The idea of growing your own produce seems incredibly hard under the constraints of the urban or suburban spaces. Replacing the lawn with fruits isn’t always allowed. But those things can happen in smaller steps, and there’s a lot to growing food that’s not just about eating food but empowerment, for folks to know from their own hands they can support food to grow,” Ancel said.
They key to it all, she said, is getting hands in the soil, time with tools, inspiration from each other through shared lessons.
“We continue to be a source of advocacy for sustainable human settlement on the land by looking at the different ways we, as humans, live on the land, how we can live in a way that benefits our children and the earth, with simple goals of really wanting to make sure people have access to build healthy, affordable homes, access to the knowledge that enables them to grow food, even if in just small steps,” Ancel said.
For more information about Quail Springs Permaculture and its upcoming events, visit www.quailsprings.org.