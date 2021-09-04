Service hours at the Santa Maria Public Library's Cuyama Branch will be limited from three days to one day per week beginning Monday, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
The Cuyama Branch Library, currently open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., will now be open only on Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. The changes will be in place until further notice, according to van de Kamp.
Residents can access electronic resources at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, and book drops are available for returning materials.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.
The Cuyama Branch Library is located at 4689 Highway 166.