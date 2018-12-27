Discarded Christmas trees will be collected on residential trash collection routes at no charge from Monday, Dec. 31, to Saturday, Jan. 5.
The city asks that residents place Christmas trees on the curb at least three feet away from trash containers during the scheduled collection day — which is one day later than normal during holiday weeks. The trees must be free of all stands, tinsel and ornaments. Flocked trees will not be accepted.
Charges will apply for any trees picked up after Jan. 5.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.