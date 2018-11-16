Aiming to improve traffic and vehicle congestion around Costco, the city of Santa Maria has begun construction to remove part of a median on Bradley Road and create another point of access to the store’s parking lot.
The construction work — which began on Thursday — is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 1, Principal Civil Engineer Rodger Olds said.
Olds said the project will consist of removing the current median and replacing it with a median that allows left turns into into the northernmost access into the Costco lot.
The plan to improve access to Costco addresses an issue that has been ongoing since the store's 2017 opening. The Costco store — a 156,000-square-foot building on an 18.2-acre lot — was approved by the Planning Commission in March 2016 with three entrances to its parking lot. The main entrance, which utilizes a traffic light at Meehan Street, regularly became backed up as motorists entering Costco slowed down before turning down one of the lanes to park.
In September, the city began accepting bids for the project. Santa Maria-based G. Sosa Construction was awarded a $110,000 contract to construct the new median in October.
Once construction is complete, motorists driving south on Bradley Road will have a way to enter Costco before reaching Meehan Street. City officials hope that the new access point will resolve some of the traffic congestion near the main entrance. Exits out of the parking lot will remain right-turn only to accommodate vehicles entering the future Enos Ranch Auto Center, which will be located across the street from Costco.
Olds said the roadwork will not result in any road closures along Bradley Road. “There might be a few traffic delays but no long-term detours,” he said. “It’s a construction zone so we encourage people to drive slow and obey temporary traffic control.
Bradley Road will be open in at least one lane in both directions at all times, Olds said. “We’re looking forward to completing this traffic and we hope it will improve traffic into and out of the Costco site.”