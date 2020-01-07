You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cunningham’s staff to hold local office hours Wednesday morning
alert

Cunningham’s staff to hold local office hours Wednesday morning

{{featured_button_text}}

The district staff for Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo, will hold mobile office hours in Santa Maria from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in Suite 47 of the Joseph Centeno Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway.

Staff members will be on hand to talk with constituents about legislation and assist them with state agencies, a spokesman for Cunningham’s office said.

Appointments are not required.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News