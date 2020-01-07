Cunningham’s staff to hold local office hours Wednesday morning

The district staff for Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo, will hold mobile office hours in Santa Maria from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in Suite 47 of the Joseph Centeno Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway.
Staff members will be on hand to talk with constituents about legislation and assist them with state agencies, a spokesman for Cunningham’s office said.
Appointments are not required.
Mike Hodgson
County Reporter/Associate Editor
Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.
