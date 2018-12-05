The South District field representative for Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo, will hold mobile office hours from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday in Santa Maria.
Leigh Collier will be available in Suite 47 of the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway to hear constituents’ concerns, answer questions about legislation and assist those having issues with state agencies, Cunningham said.
Those who intend to meet with Collier are asked to call Cunningham’s district office at 805-549-3381 to make an appointment.
Cunningham represents the 35th Assembly District, which includes all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of northern Santa Barbara County, including Guadalupe, Lompoc, Orcutt, Santa Maria and surrounding communities.