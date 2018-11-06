Incumbent Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham had a clear lead over challenger Bill Ostrander in the 35th District race after mail-in ballot numbers were released shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Cunningham had 44,161, or 60.4 percent, of the mail-in votes to Ostrander’s 28,924, or 39.6 percent.
The 35th District of the State Assembly encompasses all of San Luis Obispo County as well as Northern Santa Barbara County including the cities of Lompoc, Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Of its 240,000 registered voters, 36.5 percent are Republicans and 35.6 percent are Democrats, and 5 percent registered as members of a third party. The remaining 22.2 percent of registered voters declined to state an affiliation with any political party.
By county, Cunningham had 12,576, or 66.6 percent of the 19,181 mail-in ballots in San Luis Obispo County to Ostrander’s 6,605, or 34.4 percent. In Santa Barbara County, Cunningham led with 31,585, or 58.6 percent of mail-in ballots while the count showed 22,319 or 41.4 percent for Ostrander.
Cunningham, a Republican, is an attorney by trade and resident of Templeton where he formerly served as a Templeton Unified School District trustee. He was elected to the Assembly in 2016, succeeding termed-out Republican Katcho Achadjian.
As an Assembly member, he has served on a variety of Assembly committees including: Rules, Judiciary; Ethics; Business and Professions; and Utilities and Energy. He has served on the Joint Legislative Committee on Climate Policies. He also served on select committees addressing career technical education, rail, the census, housing affordability, and his ongoing key issues have included career technical education, human trafficking, small business advocacy and road repairs.
Ostrander, an actor, developer, builder, construction consultant and farmer, has spent the past seven years as director of the Citizens Congress, a nonprofit organization pushing for campaign finance reform. He is also the executive director of Citizens Congress Education Foundation, which aims to create a culture of community service learning for high school students in San Luis Obispo County.