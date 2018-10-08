In an Assembly district where the percentage of registered Republicans just barely exceeds the percentage of registered Democrats, the key to winning the seat may lie in a candidate’s ability to sway the large bloc of voters not aligned with either party.
Republican incumbent Jordan Cunningham of San Luis Obispo is being challenged by Democrat Bill Ostrander of Templeton for the right to represent the 35th Assembly District, which encompasses all of San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County, including the cities of Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Lompoc.
Of the district’s 240,000 registered voters, 36.5 percent are Republicans and 35.6 percent are Democrats, with only 5 percent registered as members of a third party. That leaves 22.2 percent who decline to state an affiliation with any political party.
So it’s likely that victory at the polls Nov. 6 may fall to the candidate whose platform resonates the most with those unaligned voters.
Here’s a brief look at what those platforms are:
Bill Ostrander
A 58-year-old hay farmer in Los Osos Valley, Ostrander also has experience as a legislative consultant at the local, state and federal levels.
He said he chose to run for office to demonstrate the way he believes all campaigns should be run — without accepting large contributions from major corporations.
“We must get money out of politics because it’s tainting the entire system,” he recently told residents of a Santa Maria mobile home park.
Ostrander claims the majority of Cunningham’s contributors are oil companies, chemical corporations, cigarette manufacturers and utility companies that are headquartered elsewhere and whose top executives don’t live within the 35th Assembly District.
"There's a conflict of interest in individuals having to solicit donations from the wealthiest among us to achieve an office that represents all of us," he said. "It skews the dialogue and choices. It means the legislative outcomes are too often not in the community interest."
But Ostrander said he is also running on what he describes as a nonpartisan platform that would improve the lives of everyone at the local and state levels.
Among other things, Ostrander believes health care should be a right, not a privilege.
Ostrander said he supports a single-payer health insurance system because “it’s the ethical thing to do.”
He also believes the state must provide a universal preschool, institute vocational studies in high schools as well as community colleges and improve access to affordable post-secondary education.
To deal with the increasing wildfire danger as a result of the ongoing drought, Ostrander said the state should train more firefighting crews, conduct more controlled burns, remove more dead trees by issuing timber harvesting permits, enforce the defensible space requirements and revise building codes to require fire-resistant materials.
Jordan Cunningham
A former prosecutor and member of the Templeton Unified School District board of trustees, Cunningham was elected to the Assembly in November 2016 after former Republican Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian termed out.
As a first-term assemblyman, Cunningham said he’s worked to promote local economic development by supporting small-business owners, address safety concerns on highways 41 and 46 and improve general public safety.
"We've made considerable progress in the time I've been in office on issues that are important for the Central Coast, but more work needs to be done," Cunningham said.
In the latest legislative session, Cunningham’s focus has been on addressing human trafficking and gang crimes, strengthening ride-sharing drivers’ background checks, and insulating the Central Coast economy from the planned closure of Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
As for health care, Cunningham said he does not support single-payer health insurance because of the cost, claiming a recently failed health care bill would have cost the state $400 billion a year when its entire budget is only about $140 billion.
Addressing education issues, Cunningham said he has co-sponsored a bipartisan bill to extend the Career Technical Education Incentive Grant program through 2021 to continue funding career technical education.
"It can really be a life-changer for students who can and will take advantage of tremendous opportunity in the skilled trades," Cunningham said.
"We need to build a large, diverse coalition to support local industry and change students' lives."
Cunningham agrees with clearing out dead trees and practicing better forest management to counter the rising risk of wildfire.
He also said the state must support firefighters with more equipment, better pay and better retirement benefits.
But he said that will require a dedicated funding source, and he favors tapping into the greenhouse gas cap-and-trade system.