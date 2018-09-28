Some supporters of 35th District Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham have cried foul over a candidate forum that was held in Lompoc last week without Cunningham’s participation, but the organizers of the event said they did all they could to provide a platform for both candidates in the race.
The dispute stems from a forum that was presented Sept. 20 by the Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) at Lompoc City Hall. The AAUW had billed the event as a chance for the community to hear about issues affecting the district directly from Cunningham, the Republican incumbent, and his challenger, Bill Ostrander, a Democrat.
Ostrander was the lone participant, however, and almost all of the audience members were Ostrander supporters.
Nick Mirman, a member of Cunningham’s reelection campaign, expressed disapproval over the way the event played out. He said that Cunningham’s campaign had notified the AAUW months ahead of time that Cunningham would be unable to attend, and he said the Cunningham camp had also suggested that the AAUW co-sponsor a separate forum that Cunningham had already fit into his schedule.
“AAUW unilaterally decided to move forward anyway,” Mirman said this past week. “I believe AAUW did Lompoc residents a disservice by falsely advertising the assemblyman's presence at their forum.”
Diane Owens, a director with AAUW, took exception to that characterization and said that the AAUW did all it could to accommodate Cunningham for the forum, but that Cunningham’s campaign was frequently unresponsive.
Owens said the AAUW reached out to Cunningham’s camp in mid-July and offered a handful of dates for which the organization would be able to book the City Council chambers at Lompoc City Hall. Owens said she was told during a phone conversation with a member of Cunningham’s campaign staff that the campaign wouldn’t have an answer regarding a specific date until mid-August.
“I explained on that call that if the assemblyman couldn’t come to Lompoc, he could send a representative to answer the questions or he could send the answers and one of our AAUW members would read his answers,” Owens said. “(The campaign staffer) indicated that he probably wouldn’t want to do that.”
Owens said that the Cunningham team remained noncommittal into late August, so the AAUW was essentially forced into choosing a date for the forum so that it could accommodate Ostrander and the participants in the four other forums that it had scheduled in Lompoc.
Owens said she had another conversation with a different member of Cunningham’s campaign team after setting the date and was told that Cunningham likely wouldn’t be able to attend on Sept. 20.
“About two weeks before the Sept. 20 forum, I sent the prepared questions and the format by email to Cunningham’s campaign and to Bill Ostrander,” she said. “Since I didn’t hear anything from the Cunningham campaign, I called the day of the forum hoping that perhaps Assemblyman Cunningham had changed his mind, or, if not, that he would send someone to represent him.”
Mirman provided Lee Central Coast News with the audio of a Sept. 20 voicemail left by Owens, saying it shows the AAUW knew Cunningham wasn't planning to be there.
“I haven't heard anything back about whether anybody is coming in (Cunningham’s) place or whether he’s actually decided to come,” Owens can be heard saying in the voicemail.
She went on to add: “I would appreciate a phone call back to let me know what's happening because you understand that this will be televised, and if no one’s there to sit in his chair there will be an empty chair.”
Owens said she never received a call back.
The event was indeed recorded and has been broadcast on replay by TAP TV, Lompoc’s cable access station.
While Mirman expressed disappointment in the outcome of the event, he said the incident hasn’t had any negative effect on Cunningham’s campaign.
“The assemblyman is focused on delivering real results, not platitudes, for Lompoc and the Central Coast,” Mirman said.
Although Mirman didn’t specifically question the motives of the AAUW regarding the Sept. 20 forum, he did point to a 2016 Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors candidate forum hosted by the AAUW that was held without the participation of Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam, another conservative incumbent.
Owens was quick to note that the AAUW is a nonpartisan organization that has hosted forums in Lompoc for more than 50 years. She said that she can recall two occasions where a candidate was unable to attend a forum, but she said that both times the candidate sent prepared answers that were read at the respective forums.
Further, she said she and the rest of the people on the organizing team would have greatly preferred to have Cunningham participate in the forum, in any capacity.
“It is always AAUW’s position to have all candidates present at our forums as it makes for a more interesting exchange of ideas and people that attend or view on TV can learn more about the candidates,” she said. “That is why we make so many calls and send so many emails to the candidates. Our goal is to get the issues and concerns of the community addressed.”
For his part, Ostrander said he was also disappointed that Cunningham wasn't present at the event, but he added that he felt there was no controversy since, in his opinion, the AAUW was "exceedingly fair to both candidates" when arranging the forum.
The 35th District covers northern Santa Barbara County, including Lompoc and Santa Maria, and all of San Luis Obispo County.
The AAUW will host its final Lompoc-area forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Lompoc City Hall. That event will focus on the seven candidates running for the three open seats on the Lompoc Unified School District board of education.
That field of candidates includes incumbents Steve Straight, who is the current board president, and Bill Heath, as well as current board member Gloria Grijalva, who was appointed to a seat in February, and challengers Deb Andrews, Alan Skinner, Timothy C. Moncier and Nancy Schuler-Jones.
This year's election will be Nov. 6. For information on polling locations or other election-related information, visit Santa Barbara County's election website at www.sbcvote.com/elections/elections.aspx.