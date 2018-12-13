Cruzin' for Life board members donated $120,000 Wednesday on behalf of the volunteer-run organization to the Marian Foundation in support of cancer care at Mission Hope Cancer Center.
Proceeds from the donation were generated during Cruzin' for Life's 15th all-make, all-model car show, held at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The annual show and cruise draws auto enthusiasts from across the region while raising money to support cancer patients.
Cruzin' for Life holds the title as the most significant organizational Marian Cancer Care funder, donating $1,202,900 to the program since 2006, according to a spokeswoman for Marian Regional Medical Center.
Cruzin' for Life was founded in 2004 by Clifford Labastida who enlisted his brothers and friends to organize a car show as a way to raise funds to fight cancer and have fun in the process. Besides Marian Cancer Care, Cruzin' for Life supports the Tri-Counties Make-A-Wish Foundation.