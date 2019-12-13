Cruzin’ for Life has once again provided a tremendous gift to local cancer patients. Through the collective efforts of the Cruzin’ for Life board, sponsors, donors, and volunteers, $110,000 was raised at September’s Cruzin’ for Life Car Show and Cruise for Marian Cancer Care at Mission Hope Cancer Center.
Cruzin’ for Life is one of Santa Maria’s most prolific fundraising organizations. Their efforts since 2006 have helped bring $1,312,900 to Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria. Their continued efforts further Cruzin’ for Life’s well-deserved title as the most significant organization funder at Mission Hope Cancer Center.
“Ever since Mission Hope Cancer Center opened its doors, the community has shown tremendous support for the healing work in the cancer center,” said Robert Dichmann, MD, medical director of Marian Cancer Program. “A cancer diagnosis and subsequent journey often brings tremendous financial burdens for patients, and as a component of the services here, we offer assistance in a variety of ways. Cruzin’ for Life holds a special place in our hearts at the cancer center, because the volunteer-run organization give so much time and effort to make Santa Maria a better place.”
In addition to featuring advanced, lifesaving technology, Mission Hope Cancer Center has a robust offering of support services for patients including free educational lectures, support group, nutrition and exercise classes, and more. With social, health, financial, and emotional support for cancer patients, each individual is equipped to better focus on their treatment plan.