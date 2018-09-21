Fourteen years after first rolling into northern Santa Barbara County, gearheads and automotive enthusiasts flocked to Santa Maria to watch everything from a Ford Model T to a Delorean DMC-12 on Broadway during the 15th Cruzin' for Life car show and cruise.
The weekend's festivities kicked off Friday night with the annual survivor cruise, live music and a meet and greet for car show drivers.
An all-make, all-model car show is set for Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, located at 937 S. Thornburg St. in Santa Maria. The event, which features live music by Steppin' Out, runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free for the public. Exhibitors must pay a $25 entrance fee to show their car.
A dinner, as well as a live and silent auction, are planned for 4:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $50 and include Santa Maria-style barbecue including top sirloin, chicken, potatoes, green salad, beans, bread, salsa and dessert. A no-host bar and live music will also be provided.
Founded in 2004 by Clifford Labastida as an alternative way to raise money to support cancer patients, proceeds from the event will benefit Marian Cancer Care Services and the Tri-Counties Make-A-Wish Foundation. Enlisting six friends to form a board of directors, the crew planned its first fundraiser in five months and raised $15,000 for the American Cancer Society.
The event moved from Orcutt to Santa Maria in 2007, before settling at the Santa Maria Fairpark in 2008. Last year, the group made its largest donation ever — $150,000 — to Mission Hope Cancer Center.