After proudly parading down Broadway on Friday night, more than 150 classic cars needed a place to park.
They found it at the Santa Maria Fairpark, where the 16th annual Cruzin’ for Life Car Show took center stage Saturday.
“We started this in 2004 and thought it would be a one-off, but here we are,” said Cruzin’ co-founder Clifford Labastida. “We set it up as a car show first, and then the cruise down Broadway came later.”
The Cruzin’ weekend has raised more than $1.5 million over the years, money that benefits the Mission Hope Cancer Center and the Tri-Counties Make A Wish Foundation for the Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties area.
“I’m no hero. We started this because we thought it would be fun and we thought it would be something good if we got involved in the fight to beat cancer,” Labastida said.
“Every one of us has someone who has fought cancer; everyone is touched by this disease," he said. "My own brother, James, went through it last year. He’s clean now, but so many people are still battling cancer every day.”
“We raised more than $150,000 last year and we’re hoping to do that again,” added Cruzin’ board member Kara Cole.
“We expect 1,000 people will be out here today," Labastida continued. "We had about 160 cars at last night’s cruise. Not all of them came over to the Fairpark today, but we have between 130 and 140 cars out here on display.
“There are so many car shows now, but people keep coming to this one because we’re raising money for a good cause.”
The oldest of the cars was a 1929 Ford Model A Roadster, but every decade was represented right up to the present.
Trophies were awarded to the best cars, trucks, SUVs, low riders, custom cars, muscle cars, sports cars, motorcycles and rat rods.
“The cancer survivors pick all the winners,” said Cole.
“Yeah, her car comes with a driver and mechanic,” said Keith Williams.
“I’m a hot rod guy. This is what I live for,” said Armando Gonzalez, the owner of Armando’s Autobody & Paint in Santa Maria.
Gonzalez was one of the exhibitors who handed out free water and hats to the crowd.
“And my wife, Amanda, is a nurse at the Cancer Center," he added. "She does chemo there, so this is a perfect day for us to come out and help.”
Oscar Acosta and his wife, Alma Hernandez, the owners of Tom’s Burgers on Main Street, brought out a portable kitchen to cook up burgers for the crowd.
“We’re out here to raise money to fight cancer," Acosta said. "We raised $1,500 last year and we hope to do it again. All of us have family members affected by cancer, so we’re here to help out any way we can.”
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 03.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 01.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 02.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 04.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 05.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 06.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 07.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 08.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 09.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 10.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 11.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 12.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 13.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 14.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 15.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 16.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 17.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 18.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 19.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 20.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 21.jpg
092119 Cruizin' for Life Car Show 22.jpg
