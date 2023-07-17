A colorful procession of unique vehicles rolled down Ocean Avenue Friday as part of Lompoc High School's annual alumni car cruise held in conjunction with the town's Old Town Market weekly community series.

Dozens of motorcycles, trucks, cars — antique and lifted — cruised across Ocean Avenue as onlookers attending the weekly market halted their shopping to watch, wave and snap photos of passing vehicles revving engines, honking horns and blasting music.

Themed "Performing Arts Night," the evening also featured local dance troupes and performers who showcased their talent.

