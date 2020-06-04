Crowds gather in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton and Nipomo in regional show of solidarity against police brutality

Crowds gather in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton and Nipomo in regional show of solidarity against police brutality

From the June 4 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Photos:NAACP leads solidarity rally in Lompoc

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News