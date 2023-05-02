The City of Santa Maria Public Library, in partnership with the city's Recreation and Parks Department, held a "Día de los Niños," or Children’s Day, celebration at Lavagnino Plaza last weekend. It was also Book Day.

Organizers said the festival recognized the importance of children and reading and activities included music, dance, food, face painting, crafts, culture and stories. The event was supported by the U.S Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The library hosted an "Airbrush Me Silly" event, along with "Twinkle Time," "Drum and Perk" and Capoeria Sul da Bahia.

