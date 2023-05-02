The City of Santa Maria Public Library, in partnership with the city's Recreation and Parks Department, held a "Día de los Niños," or Children’s Day, celebration at Lavagnino Plaza last weekend. It was also Book Day.
Organizers said the festival recognized the importance of children and reading and activities included music, dance, food, face painting, crafts, culture and stories. The event was supported by the U.S Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The library hosted an "Airbrush Me Silly" event, along with "Twinkle Time," "Drum and Perk" and Capoeria Sul da Bahia.
The Santa Maria High School guitar orchestra also performed.
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Family Resource Center and the Santa Barbara County Education Office participated in the April 29 event. The high school district’s involvement included an informational booth, books, toys and family activities.
Día de los niños celebration welcomed hundreds of children and families Saturday in Santa Maria | Photos