Nonprofits and businesses ranging from oil and energy to neuroboxing and home security filled an exhibit hall at the Santa Maria Fairpark Thursday for the annual Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce ExpoFest.
The colorful gathering, complete with games, swag and a chance to win prizes including baskets of strawberries, was a chance for the 70 local enterprises that participated to showcase their products and services for the public and to build relationships with other organizations.
“We want to create a space where our businesses can interact with each other, maybe find some new business partnerships,” said Chamber CEO Glenn Morris. “The other thing is to reintroduce or introduce businesses to the public. We hope people come by and maybe discover a business they weren’t aware of or find a solution to something they were looking for.”
Oil and gas businesses, which drive a major part of the local economy, had several exhibits at the expo, including one at the entrance to the park featuring trucks from Pacific Petroleum and a 95-foot tall oil rig.
Eladin Flores, a district manager with oilfield services firm Key Energy Services, said he was participating in the expo for the third time.
The Houston-based company is contracted by oil companies like Aera Energy, TerraCore and Santa Maria Energy to manage oil rigs and stimulate wells that are experiencing declining productivity.
Bakersfield-based Aera Energy, which is jointly owned by Shell and ExxonMobil, filled a booth that spread across several tables with literature and models of oil rigs to educate attendees about the company’s planned East Cat Canyon oil project.
Rick Rust, Aera Energy public affairs project manager, said the company was there for the fourth year.
“The reception from the community has been amazing,” he said, noting the "ability of our ambassadors to talk to people, humanize our industry and let people know the benefits of the oil and gas industry.”
Aera’s proposed project — which includes the construction and restoration of 72 well pads and the drilling of up to 297 wells — is currently going through the environmental review process.
Also at ExpoFest was Neuroboxing Santa Maria, a nonprofit which offers a noncontact boxing fitness program for those with Parkinson’s disease.
The nonprofit offers classes at Marian Regional Medical Center designed to help those with neurodegenerative disorders develop agility, muscular endurance, balance and hand-eye coordination.
NeuroBoxing’s April Sargeant, who teaches the program three times a week, was at the expo for the second time on Thursday, speaking with visitors about ways the class can help improve mobility for Parkinson’s patients.
“We teach everything from writing your name and tying your shoe to boxing, balance, strength,” she said.
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.
