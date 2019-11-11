More than 100 people gathered Monday at Pine Grove Cemetery in Orcutt for a Veterans Day ceremony to honor the millions of active duty servicemen and women, and veterans who have risked their lives to serve in the United States armed forces.
The event, one of many that took place across the Central Coast, was organized by the American Legion Post 534.
Observed annually on Nov. 11, Veterans Day — which coincides with Armistice Day marking the end of World War I — is intended to honor the service of all current and former American servicemen and women.
For Monday’s ceremony, which included officers from the armed forces of Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, organizers incorporated the traditions of Remembrance Day, which is observed in Commonwealth states to honor those that died in the line of duty.
Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of the 14th Air Force at Vandenberg Air Force Base, told the crowd it was fitting to have representatives from allied military partners participating in Monday’s ceremony.
“One hundred years ago this very day, President Woodrow Wilson addressed the nation on two themes,” said Whiting, who also serves as commander of the Combined Force Space Component Command. “He (Wilson) said, ‘The war showed us the strength of great nations acting together for high purpose.’
“He went on to say, ‘This day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service,” Whiting said. “Our common purpose this morning is to honor the moral fabric and service of these veterans which reflects the highest ideals of all our countries.”
Held on the 101st anniversary of the end of World War I, the ceremony included readings of the poems “In Flanders Fields” and “For the Fallen,” and the playing of taps.
To honor those who served and died, representatives of Post 534 and officers from U.S. Air Force, the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, Canadian Armed Forces and Royal Australian Air Force laid wreaths on top of wooden stands near the entrance of the historic cemetery.
“I’m proud that more than 100 years after World War I the same allies that we fought alongside then are sitting right here among us now,” Whiting said. “I trust our values of freedom and justice will continue to bond our great countries in common cause for generations to come.”
Veterans Day offered an opportunity to thank the roughly 19 million living veterans for their service, Whiting said.
“We recognize their unwavering service, your unwavering service and the sacrifices that all service members make,” he said. “Whether they are currently serving or have fulfilled their service obligation decades ago, veterans represent an unwavering dedication and exemplify the highest ideals of service to our nation.”