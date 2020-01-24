Crowd packs Minami Center for mah jongg tournament to benefit Special Olympics

A crowd packed the Minami Center on Friday to participate in the fifth annual mah jongg tournament while supporting a good cause.
The Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department partnered with the Special Olympics Santa Maria chapter to host the tournament, which drew about 100 people from as far away as Seattle.
All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Special Olympics organization. Last year, the tournament raised $17,000.
While mah jongg is a tiles game that requires mental strategies, event organizer Donna Eschen said the game is nothing like dominoes, chess or checkers.
“Mah jongg is an ancient Chinese game played with 144 tiles,” Eschen said. "It is mostly a rummy-style game. It’s cards with tiles.
“The game is played like a card game," she explained. "You get 13 tiles [for each game], then you’ve got to decide what to do with those tiles and what kind of hand you’re going to make.”
Twenty-two tables inside the center had three to four players sitting at each in front of tiles emblazoned with Chinese lettering, bamboo symbols or dots.
"There’s a card in front of them," Eschen noted. "The goal is to match their tiles with the hands on that card, which are many variations."
She added, "This game is great for the brain. That's what we love about it. If you finish the game in 10 or 12 minutes, you start a new one and keep going."
For the tournament, the Minami Center was decorated in a rat theme in honor of this Chinese new year, the Year of the Rat.
A silent auction that was part of the event included multiple items featuring a mouse or rat theme, including a Life Magazine special edition featuring Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra with the title, "The Rat Pack."
Other items donated by the community included a rat-style key chain and a potholder with a rat image sewn onto it.
Proceeds from the tournament and auction will benefit Special Olympians, including Monique Ontiveros, a 32-year-old lifelong resident of Santa Maria who competes in running events through the program.
“It helps us a lot to go to our tournaments and our games,” said Ontiveros, who volunteered to help during Friday's event. “If it wasn’t for these organizations that help us, we would do nothing. It also helps us with new uniforms.”
Eschen expressed gratitude for the partnership between the city and Special Olympics organization, resulting in the tournament that drew both locals and out-of-towners.
“The city has graciously given us this room to use every year," Eschen said. "They love to be able to support the Special Olympics and the camaraderie."