Crowd packs Minami Center for mah jongg tournament to benefit Special Olympics

Twenty-two tables inside the center had three to four players sitting at each in front of tiles emblazoned with Chinese lettering, bamboo symbols or dots.

"There’s a card in front of them," Eschen noted. "The goal is to match their tiles with the hands on that card, which are many variations."

She added, "This game is great for the brain. That's what we love about it. If you finish the game in 10 or 12 minutes, you start a new one and keep going."

For the tournament, the Minami Center was decorated in a rat theme in honor of this Chinese new year, the Year of the Rat.

A silent auction that was part of the event included multiple items featuring a mouse or rat theme, including a Life Magazine special edition featuring Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra with the title, "The Rat Pack."

Other items donated by the community included a rat-style key chain and a potholder with a rat image sewn onto it.

Proceeds from the tournament and auction will benefit Special Olympians, including Monique Ontiveros, a 32-year-old lifelong resident of Santa Maria who competes in running events through the program.