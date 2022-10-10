Women's March Santa Maria Valley held a "Roe the Vote" rally Saturday morning.

The group gathered speakers and community members at Santa Maria City Hall to urge citizens to support legislation that will protect reproductive freedoms, namely Proposition 1, which is on the November ballot.

About 100 rally-goers held signs and marched throughout the downtown area on Broadway and Cook Street in Santa Maria. The demonstration was part of the nationwide Women's March network, which held rallies throughout the country last weekend.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0