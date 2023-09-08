The first cross-country team in the 58-year history of St. Louis de Montfort Catholic School, is kicking off its second season by hosting the Royal XC Invitational.
In collaboration with the City of Santa Maria, St. Louis de Montfort Royals will host the 1.75-mile Royals XC Invitational at Los Flores Ranch on Sept. 17.
The event is free for all Santa Maria Valley youth runners from fifth to eighth grade, and every runner who completes the race will be rewarded with a free Jamba Juice smoothie.
The course consists of various hills and is about 1.75 miles, according to Lofthus, and just being out there participating and competing is really the goal.
“What's fantastic about this race is, yes, you are running with other folks, but you are not necessarily competing against other folks. Really, with running it’s very personal, it’s success," said St. Louis de Montfort coach John Lofthus. "Everyone defines their own success. It's not an easy course, but just in finishing the course there’s a success and we’re going to be celebrating the first person all the way to the last person."
Lofthus said the race is different from running laps on a track — it is just “one big loop, which makes it really fun for the participants.” There are many volunteers along the way and the course is clearly marked.
Lofthus said last year's race consisted of just over 100 runners who completed the course, and the coming race has seven schools confirmed. With runners from Santa Maria/Orcutt all the way to Paso Robles, Lofthus hopes this year's race will feature more public schools and individuals who are interested.
“The majority of the participants there are going to be representing different schools,” said Lofthus. “So we got Pacific Christian, Valley Christian, obviously St. Louis, we’ve got a lot of the private schools and I would love to have more kids from the public schools in Orcutt and Santa Maria.”
Lofthus is hoping to bring an organized junior high cross country program to the Santa Maria Valley as well, in which all schools, public and private, can participate.
“If we can bring some additional schools on board that are interested then we can launch a bigger program," he said.
Through the Royal's community sponsors like Jamba Juice, Santa Barbara Running Association, Primus Labs, and Andre Morris & Buttery, St. Louis de Montfort students will participate again at no cost.
“That model is something that we can do at a bigger level across the Santa Maria Valley and inspiration in part for this invitational is a way to hopefully get folks in other schools on board and excited about it," said Lofthus.
Lofthus thanked St. Louis de Montfort Principal Gina Fox for supporting the concept of a cross country team, and parents whose involvement makes everything possible.
“On any given day, we will have up to a half dozen parents that are coming out and running with us,” said Lofthus. “Running with their kids, they’re volunteering for the race, they’re doing the snack shop, they are course volunteers helping with the setup. It’s a really amazing community around the school.”
Lofthus, who has been running all his life, said it has helped him establish an ethic of hard work and an appreciation for the outdoors.
“We got this phenomenal resource right in our backyard which is Los Flores Ranch and I am constantly surprised by the number of folks who’ve never been there,” said Lofthus. “So this is going to be a really good opportunity to get folks out to that park and experience the beauty of it and being outdoors.”
Lofthus noted there are not a lot of options for kids in athletics at the junior high level and “oftentimes they’re pretty expensive.”
“If you look at, for instance, San Luis Obispo County, they have a great cross-country program through their junior high schools and it’s a way to get kids involved earlier on and get them excited about something,” said Lofthus.
Lofthus said the great thing about cross country is there are no cuts, there’s no riding the bench, there’s no having to buy expensive equipment. “Really all you need is a pair of running shoes,” he said.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.