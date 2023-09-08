The first cross-country team in the 58-year history of St. Louis de Montfort Catholic School, is kicking off its second season by hosting the Royal XC Invitational.

In collaboration with the City of Santa Maria, St. Louis de Montfort Royals will host the 1.75-mile Royals XC Invitational at Los Flores Ranch on Sept. 17.

The event is free for all Santa Maria Valley youth runners from fifth to eighth grade, and every runner who completes the race will be rewarded with a free Jamba Juice smoothie. 

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

