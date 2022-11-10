Five youths are back in custody after an attempted escape from Juvenile Hall that resulted in destroyed property and minor injuries to a member of the Santa Barbara County Probation Department staff, a department spokeswoman said.

About 6 p.m. Thursday, the five youths created a disturbance in one unit of the Susan J. Gionfriddo Juvenile Justice Center off Foster Road in Santa Maria, said Karyn Milligan, public information officer for the Probation Department.

Milligan said the youths destroyed property inside the unit, barricaded themselves on an upper tier and attempted to escape by breaking out windows.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you