A 15-year-old was killed and another two people were injured in a shooting late Saturday night in northern Lompoc.
The Lompoc Police Department reportedly responded to the shooting around 10:25 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block alley between North F and G streets. Once on scene, officers reported finding three victims with gunshot wounds. All three were transported to local hospitals for treatment, and one later died from his injuries.
Although Lompoc Police officials have not released the names or ages of the victims, a friend close to the family confirmed the age of the teenager who died. No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.
The incident marks the city’s seventh homicide of 2019, a year in which public safety has been a central topic of concern for city leaders and many members of the community.
Anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting is urged by the Lompoc Police Department to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.
Marlon Brumfield was reportedly home while on leave from Germany when he was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of North A Street and East Ocean Avenue. The homicide ushered in online messages of condolences from around the world from those who knew Brumfield, while it also reignited an ongoing local conversation about public safety in the city.