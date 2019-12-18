An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly attempted to rob a juvenile before fleeing onto the Santa Maria High School campus and discarding a loaded handgun near a classroom.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Morrison Avenue and Thornburg Street just before 4:45 p.m. to a report of a person in possession of a handgun, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.
Upon arrival, officers identified Jacob Aceves as matching the description of the individual with a gun.
An hour before, Aceves allegedly approached a juvenile and physically restrained him while demanding money. The juvenile, who was not identified, broke free and ran for help, Flaa said.
A Santa Maria teenager charged with second-degree robbery was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Cour…
When officers spotted Aceves, he fled onto the Santa Maria High campus, where students were participating in various after-school activities.
You have free articles remaining.
Aceves allegedly was with another person, but it is unknown how that person was connected to the incident, according to Santa Maria Police Department Sgt. Herminio Rodriguez, who said police are not seeking a second suspect.
After officers established a perimeter around the school campus, they detained Aceves as he tried to escape from the south end.
An observant school employee approached officers and led them to an area near a classroom where that employee saw Aceves discard an item that was later identified by officers as a loaded handgun, according to Flaa.
Aceves was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and various weapons violations that include possession of a loaded firearm on a school campus. His bail was set at $50,000.