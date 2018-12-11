A federal judge recently ruled that the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a suicidal Lompoc Police officer against the city and its police department provided insufficient evidence that any laws were violated.
The lawsuit filed earlier this year stemmed from the death of Lompoc Police Officer Miguel Grijalva Jr., who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest on March 7, 2017. The off-duty officer was found dead at about 7 a.m. at the Highway 166 and Guadalupe fork outside Santa Maria.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Grijalva's wife, Mayra Grijalva, and their three children, Meliah, Miguel and Mauricio, accuses Lompoc Police of failing to put Grijalva on leave when he began displaying symptoms of mental and emotional distress, along with post-traumatic stress disorder. The lawsuit further claims that the department denied him mental health services, which ultimately led to his death.
Defendants include the city of Lompoc, Police Chief Pat Walsh and Lompoc Police Capt. Deanne Clement, along with other unidentified individuals from the city and its police department.
The original civil complaint was filed with the Santa Barbara County Superior Court on April 20 but was moved to the U.S. District Court on July 9.
A motion to dismiss the case was filed on July 25 by attorneys Glen Tucker, Joseph Pannone and Laura Walker, who represent the city of Lompoc and its police department. That motion to dismiss argues that Todd C. Hunt, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Grijalva's family, failed to specify a policy, custom or practice that reflected a violation of Grijalva's constitutional rights or constituted a legal infraction.
On Nov. 19, Judge John Kronstadt upheld the motion to dismiss, which argued claims made against Lompoc Police were insufficient and that the department was immune from punitive damages.
The motion also argued plaintiffs failed to provide any evidence that Grijalva's death was linked to his employment with the Lompoc Police or their actions.
Kronstadt sided with the defendants and dismissed the lawsuit because the plaintiffs weren't specific enough in their complaint about their allegations, but gave plaintiffs a chance to refile an amended suit by Dec. 19.
Hunt said he planned to amend the complaint by next week and refile.
"This case isn't going away," Hunt said Tuesday. "We'll see what happens afterwards, whether we pursue this in state or federal court."
Walsh declined to comment, but directed media inquiries to Lompoc's legal representatives Tuesday.
"This is a sad case. It's a real tragedy, but is it a situation that warrants legal [consequences]? We'll see what the plaintiffs have to say next," said Tucker, one of the attorneys representing the city of Lompoc and its police department.
The lawsuit claims that prior to Grijalva's suicide, he began displaying signs of declining mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder starting in 2016, and that Lompoc Police failed to provide necessary medical services or take appropriate action.
Incidents include the time Grijalva showed up at his wife's workplace, was verbally abusive and smashed her phone in June 2016, according to the lawsuit.
In August 2016, Lompoc Police began an internal affairs investigation against Grijalva for his "inappropriate use of police department property and for conducting an illegal traffic stop," shortly after his wife told police about Grijalva displaying PTSD symptoms, the suit alleges.
By the end of 2016, Grijalva reportedly sent a suicide note to his wife and continued to make additional verbal threats of suicide, the complaint said. His wife informed Lompoc Police her husband was "in desperate need of an intervention," and that "she could no longer bear the weight of Officer Grijalva's life on her shoulders alone."
Plaintiffs further argued that Grijalva's colleagues were aware of his "downward spiral and excessive drinking," and advised him to see a therapist, but "failed to conduct an adequate investigation into [Grijalva's] mental health," and also failed to remove him from his duties and never told his wife about his condition.
In 2016, Grijalva was attempting to join the Santa Maria Police Department as a lateral police officer, and was in the final stages of the background/hiring process. During his psychological evaluation, however, concerns about his mental health were raised by Lompoc Police Capt. Clement. However, those concerns were not acted upon, the lawsuit alleges.
The night before his death, Lompoc Police officers went to Grijalva's Santa Maria residence in an attempt to hospitalize him. That move, however, was a violation of his constitutional rights as it humiliated him, worsened his mental health and ultimately led to his death, the lawsuit claims.
If an amended complaint is filed with the federal court, Pannone said the city would file another motion to dismiss.