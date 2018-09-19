The prosecution’s star witness and former co-defendant who agreed to testify in the Javier Limon murder case claimed on Wednesday that he backed out of killing the Santa Maria man despite being asked to do so.
Gregorio Agustine, once charged along with his co-defendant Joseph Morales, who is on trial at the Santa Maria Superior Court for allegedly orchestrating Limon’s murder from behind prison bars over unpaid drug debts, struck a deal with the prosecution in fall 2016. He agreed to testify in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence.
The prosecution believes Morales used a cellphone to plan Limon's murder, while the defense maintains that Morales was nowhere near the crime scene at the time, nor did he have the power to make such orders.
Limon’s body was discovered by farmworkers just outside the Guadalupe Dunes in August 2014. Agustine alleged that Morales told him he wanted Limon dead and arranged a drug deal setup a few days prior.
Agustine on Wednesday revealed that around the time of Limon’s death, he, Morales and another Northwest member worked on a peace treaty between their respective gangs, West Park and Northwest. Agustine was put in charge of the West Park gang, as he had more connections with higher-ups in the Mexican Mafia, he testified.
After Limon’s death, Agustine took over gang activities in Santa Maria -- from collecting taxes to regulating rivals -- and was placed in a high position of power. Around the same time, Morales was demoted and lost power, Agustine testified.
The pair had known each other since they were young, but most of their contact was through "burner phones" while Morales was incarcerated in a Lancaster prison, according to testimony. At one point Morales owed Agustine money for drugs, but Agustine never paid Morales any cash, he testified.
While on the stand Wednesday, Agustine claimed he never had known Limon but said Morales had told him Limon was "no good," was an informant and wasn't paying taxes from his drug sales.
“[Morales] then said he wanted [Limon] whacked, and asked if I could ‘take care of it,’” he testified, adding that he originally didn't want to do it because he didn't personally know Limon, nor did Limon ever owe Agustine any money.
Morales then reportedly arranged a fake drug deal, under the pretense of selling Limon heroin, Agustine said. At first Agustine was going to meet Limon alone but then brought Bryan Rios, his close friend and former co-defendant in the case, with him. The night of the murder, Rios brought two others -- a man named Peter and Arturo Granados, another former co-defendant.
Agustine said when Rios came to pick him up, with Peter and Granados, in a white Mustang, he felt uneasy and made an excuse to back out of the deal.
“From the start, I never wanted to kill [Limon], — he never owed me money and I felt I had no reason to kill him,” Agustine testified, adding that he only agreed to be involved as he felt he was in bad standing with the Mexican Mafia at the time.
After Limon was taken out into the Guadalupe fields and fatally shot, Rios, Peter and Granados contacted Agustine and said “they took care of it,” he testified. Despite not being there at the time, Agustine said he called Morales soon after and claimed that the deed was done.
Agustine was arrested in September, a few weeks after Limon’s death, first for drug/ammunition possession, then for murder. After multiple interviews with the police, initially denying any involvement and pointing the finger at other gang members, he finally implicated Morales.
Agustine further maintained he never killed Limon but admitted he took credit because he had been given an order and didn't want to look like he wasn't holding up his end of the deal.
Testimony resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.