A West Park gang leader charged in connection to the murder of a Santa Maria drug dealer in 2014 testified Thursday that he admitted lying to police during prior interviews, was high on drugs during questioning and blamed others while denying any involvement in the alleged crime.
Gregorio Agustine was originally set to be tried along with Joseph Morales, who’s on trial for allegedly ordering the murder of Javier Limon over unpaid drug debts. Limon's body was found near the Guadalupe Dunes in the early morning hours of Aug. 19, 2014.
It was revealed Thursday at Santa Maria Superior Court that Agustine blamed multiple people for Limon's murder but never implicated Morales during his first few interviews with police a month after Limon's death. When asked if he was trying to protect Morales with his actions, Agustine testified he had no reason to do so.
The prosecution is alleging that Morales, who was incarcerated in Lancaster at the time, planned the murder using a cellphone, while the defense maintains that it was someone else who directed Limon’s slaying.
Agustine received a 25-year prison sentence in 2016 in exchange for his testimony against Morales. To date, jurors have learned that Agustine was put in a high position of power after Limon was killed, and that he took over gang activity in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo County, which involved regulating members and collecting drug taxes.
Agustine testified about the first interview he had with police on Sept. 19, 2014, in hopes of striking a deal while he was incarcerated. Agustine admitted in that interview he implicated another gang member, Ulisses Guzman, for the murder, but didn't mention Morales until much later.
Agustine testified he knew Limon was going to be murdered over unpaid drug debts that night, despite initially telling police during his interview that he had no idea.
He also told detectives in the interview that Guzman was a “wild, crazy, violent guy,” and pointed to him as a suspect in the murder, as Guzman received orders from the Mexican Mafia to “take care of Limon” because Limon was stealing from them, according to testimony. However, that was a lie, Agustine admitted on the stand Thursday.
During the police interview, Agustine told police that Limon's death scared him and that he didn't have the capacity to murder someone he didn't even know. On Thursday, however, he admitted he'd lied about those statements as well.
Agustine maintained that he didn’t go out to pick up Limon on Aug. 18 and that he stayed at home. But after Bryan Rios, Arturo Granados and another man named Peter returned from allegedly shooting Limon, Agustine testified he helped get rid of their clothes and evidence.
Agustine said in that same interview, he lied to detectives about who made the phone calls to order Limon’s killing, how many times he contacted Morales, as well as his own ranking in the gang after Limon died. Later in the interview, Agustine began implicating Morales, claiming he had wanted Limon to be regulated, and that he ordered Guzman to kill Limon, which he said Thursday was a lie.
“I was high on heroin, meth and sloppy" during the interview, Agustine said Thursday.
Agustine further admitted that he did not know if Morales was given authority by the mafia to kill Limon, but lied to detectives claiming that he was.
Testimony continues Friday morning at the Santa Maria Superior Court.