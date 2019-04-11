A tip from another law enforcement agency led to a warrant arrest in Orcutt that turned up possibly stolen property, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department advised Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies that a wanted man might be headed to a residence in the 1100 block of Via Alta in Orcutt, said spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Santa Barbara County deputies from the Santa Maria Station patrolling the area about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday found the wanted man’s truck parked on the sidewalk and made contact with 37-year-old Matthew Jeffers of Santa Maria, Hoover said.
A no-bail arrest warrant had been issued for Jeffers in San Luis Obispo, and he was taken into custody without incident.
During his arrest, deputies found several bicycles, a welder and a set of golf clubs that were booked into evidence because of questions about their ownership, Hoover said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the items to contact the Santa Maria Station at 805-934-6150 or the nonemergency line at 805-683-2724.
Anonymous tips can be left by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
Jeffers was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on the no-bail warrant for violating the terms of his post-release community supervision.
He was also booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and appropriation of lost property, with bail set at $10,000, Hoover said.