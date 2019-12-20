Wanted felon arrested following foot pursuit in Solvang

A Los Alamos man with two warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Solvang after he ran from deputies, dropped his wallet containing his ID and was found by two K-9s who tracked him into the Santa Ynez River bed.
When deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic enforcement stop just after 3 p.m. near Willow Drive and First Street in Solvang, the driver of the vehicle jumped out and ran, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
As he ran, jumping over residential fences, he dropped his wallet containing his driver’s license, which was used to identify him as 33-year-old Michael Ibison, Zick said.
You have free articles remaining.
A records check revealed two arrest warrants had been issued for Ibison, the first for failure to appear for a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia, with bail set at $10,000.
The second was a no-bail warrant for felony violation of probation by being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, with a violent felon enhancement, Zick said.
The County Air Support Unit and two sheriff’s K-9 units responded to assist with the search, and a witness provided deputies with the location where the suspect had entered the riverbed.
The K-9s tracked the suspect into a wooded thicket in the riverbed, where he was taken into custody without further incident.
Zick said Ibison was armed with a large fixed-blade knife at the time of his arrest, and drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine were allegedly located inside his vehicle.