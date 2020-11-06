Violent crime in Lompoc increases over 30% in 2019; murders, aggravated assaults spike

Violent crime in Lompoc increased 33.5% — or from 218 to 291 reported incidents — from 2018 to 2019, including a sharp rise in homicides and aggravated assaults, according to national crime statistics released in September.
The data show crimes recorded by the Lompoc Police Department that were included in the FBI's 2019 Uniform Crime Reporting statistics released on Sept. 29.
The 2019 statistics did not include Santa Maria Police Department because a new radio dispatch system was installed and crime data past September was not recorded, according to an SMPD spokeswoman.
Lompoc voters cast their ballots in three city races on Tuesday, retaining two incumbents, including the mayor, and electing a new member to City Council.
Last year's uptick in violence in a city of approximately 43,000 has prompted city leaders to find ways to increase funding to the Lompoc Police Department.
Voters in March passed Measure I, which boosts sales tax by 1% — from 7.75% to 8.75% — over the next 15 years to generate up to $5 million per year for the General Fund. The measure is meant to maintain and improve public services, including for the police and fire departments, although measure funds will be used primarily to help pay down a $90 million tab owed to state pension accounts.
In Lompoc, the most notable figure is the rise in homicides, which increased from one to seven, or 600%, between 2018 and 2019, according to statistics.
The killings include two teenagers, a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, whose death remains unsolved; and a 26-day-old infant.
Three killings were gang-related, including the shooting death of 22-year-old Marlon Brumfield, an Army solider visiting home while on leave, near the intersection of West Ocean Avenue and A Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
District 4 City Council member-elect Jeremy Ball, whose district borders just west of the area where Brumfield was killed, is eyeing the local cannabis industry as a possible funding source for public safety resources.
Additionally, Ball has been in talks with a group called Cahoots, an Oregon-based nonprofit co-founded by the Eugene Police Department that supplies mental health resources to law enforcement agencies.
"[Funding] resources are always an issue, but we must consider other options," Ball said.
In Lompoc aggravated assaults rose from 159 in 2018 to 223 in 2019, or an increase of 40.25%.
Both rapes and arsons increased slightly from 2018 to 2019. Rapes increased from 26 to 29, or 12%; while arsons went from 14 to 18, or a 29% increase from one year to the next, statistics show.
Robberies remained steady at 32 from 2018 to 2019.
Property crimes increased from 951 to 1,057, an increase of 11.2%, from 2018 to 2019, according to statistics.
Motor vehicle thefts also rose sharply, increasing from 144 to 236, or 64%, in the same time period.
Larcenies/thefts, however, dropped from 629 to 583, or a decrease of 7.31%, from 2018 to 2019, according to statistics.
Across Santa Barbara County, violent crime decreased from 232 to 229, or a 1.3% decrease, from 2018 to 2019.
Murder in the unincorporated part of the county dropped from two to three, or a 33% decrease, while robbery decreased from 26 to 22, or 15.38%. Aggravated assault dropped from 187 to 179, or a decrease of 4.28%; while arson decreased from 8 to 3, or a 63% decrease.
Additionally, property crimes in Santa Barbara County dropped from 1,257 to 1,208 incidents, or a 3.9% decrease, from 2018 to 2019.
Larcenies/thefts decreased from 938 to 848, or 10%, from 2018 to 2019, according to the Uniform Crime Reporting statistics.
Reported rapes, however, more than doubled from 17 to 35, or a 105% increase, from 2018 to 2019, according to statistics.
Burglaries and motor vehicle thefts also increased in the same time period.
Burglaries increased from 305 to 336, or 10.2%, from 2018 to 2019, while motor vehicle thefts rose from 14 to 24, or an increase of 71.4%.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on an emergency responder in the area of East Cypress Avenue and South C Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
INCIDENT — At 9:36 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 11:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block alley of East College and Prune avenues.
INCIDENT — At 8:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 600 block of East Lemon Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, Oct. 26
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 4:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 25
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 800 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at dwelling in the 200 block of East Pine Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 24
INCIDENT — At 12:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an explosion at an unspecified location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 5:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of North F Street and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the area of Bailey Avenue, just south of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North E Street.
Friday, Oct. 23
INCIDENT — At 3:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Maple Avenue and North K Street.
ARREST — At 9:27 a.m., Isaac Lee Reichel, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of North Eighth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
ARREST — At 9:29 a.m., Miguel Angel Vega, 36, was arrested in the 200 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.
Thursday, Oct. 22
INCIDENT — At 1:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Ocean Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of East Airport Avenue and North F Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
INCIDENT — At 8:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Maple Avenue and North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Pine Avenue and North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of West Chestnut Avenue and North J Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
ARREST — At 1:53 a.m., Robert McClure, 54, was arrested in the 1500 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant, threats, violation of a court order, brandishing a weapon and obstruction.
Monday, Oct. 19
INCIDENT — At 3:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 18
INCIDENT — At 3:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 1200 block of West Pine Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 17
INCIDENT — At 3:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1800 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North D Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, Oct. 16
INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Locust Avenue and South G Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1300 block alley of East Oak and Lemon avenues.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
INCIDENT — At 6:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of West North Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North Third Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
INCIDENT — At 9:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of North F Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Monday, Oct. 12
INCIDENT — At 12:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North G Street.
Sunday, Oct. 11
INCIDENT — At 11:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1300 block of North V Street.
-------------------------------
ARREST — At 5:25 p.m., Michael Anthony Sigala, 31, was arrested in the 200 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.
Saturday, Oct. 10
INCIDENT — At 11:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in an unspecified part of the city.
Friday, Oct. 9
INCIDENT — At 12:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of West Cypress Avenue and South North Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North Z Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of South P Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
INCIDENT — At 8:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Monday, Oct. 5
INCIDENT — At 12:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of West Laurel Avenue and North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West College Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 9:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Sunday, Oct. 4
INCIDENT — At 2:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of South J Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of West Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of East North Avenue and North Seventh Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 2
ARREST — At 6:05 a.m., Harry Thomas Lawson, 55, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Oct. 1
INCIDENT — At 11:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block of North A Street.
Santa Barbara County Most Wanted
Jose Mercado
Luis Herrera
Gilbert Solis
Douglas Irlbeck
Manuel De Jesus-Corona
Maximiliano Alonzo
Robert Molina
Lilia Vega
Enrique Transito-Alejo
Arthur Brown
