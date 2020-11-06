Violent crime in Lompoc increases over 30% in 2019; murders, aggravated assaults spike

Violent crime in Lompoc increased 33.5% — or from 218 to 291 reported incidents — from 2018 to 2019, including a sharp rise in homicides and aggravated assaults, according to national crime statistics released in September.

The data show crimes recorded by the Lompoc Police Department that were included in the FBI's 2019 Uniform Crime Reporting statistics released on Sept. 29.

The 2019 statistics did not include Santa Maria Police Department because a new radio dispatch system was installed and crime data past September was not recorded, according to an SMPD spokeswoman.

Last year's uptick in violence in a city of approximately 43,000 has prompted city leaders to find ways to increase funding to the Lompoc Police Department.

Voters in March passed Measure I, which boosts sales tax by 1% — from 7.75% to 8.75% — over the next 15 years to generate up to $5 million per year for the General Fund. The measure is meant to maintain and improve public services, including for the police and fire departments, although measure funds will be used primarily to help pay down a $90 million tab owed to state pension accounts.