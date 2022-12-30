Galvez, Nathan H..jpg

A Ventura County man was arrested Friday in Santa Maria after he allegedly traveled to the area with the intention of committing sexual acts with someone he believed was a minor, the Santa Maria Police Department said.

Nelson H. Galvez, 34, was arrested about 9:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Main Street by Police Department detectives and FBI agents, a police spokesman said.

Galvez was taken into custody for allegedly communicating with and attempting to contact someone he believed was a minor, but he wasn’t ensnared through a sting operation, per se.

