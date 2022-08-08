A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested Saturday night in Vandenberg Village following a vehicle pursuit, a pursuit on foot and a search that ultimately lasted about 3½ hours, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

After his arrest, Clinton Cellona, 29, was taken to a hospital for injuries suffered from a less-than-lethal weapon used to apprehend him as he was fleeing.

He was subsequently booked in absentia on two arrest warrants as well as suspicion of felony evading arrest, misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor loitering, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0