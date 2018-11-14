The preliminary hearing for a Lompoc man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2017 has been pushed to January, as attorneys still are awaiting over 20,000 pages of information from electronic devices linked to his location at the time of the alleged crime.
Jorge Fernandez Tovar, 28, faces the death penalty or life in prison without chance of parole in connection to the special circumstances murder -- by lying in wait -- of Elyse Erwin, 28, with whom he shared custody of their daughter. Tovar also faces a special firearm enhancement that alleges a short-barreled rifle was used to kill Erwin, who died of a gunshot wound.
Erwin's body was found by a passerby near the 100 block of Goodwin Road in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday in 2017, and Tovar was arrested in connection to her death four days later.
Tovar's preliminary hearing now is expected to begin Jan. 30 and run for at least two days.
The case has been delayed due to the vast amount of data tracking Tovar's location at the time of the alleged crime contained in his electronic devices, including his cellphone and computer, seized after a search warrant was served for his residence and vehicle.
According to his attorney Jeremy Lessem, there is an excess of 20,000 pages of material from Tovar's cellphone forensics report that still needs to be sorted through, along with other location data that needs to be extracted from other electronic devices, including the navigation system in his car.
Lessem on Wednesday said the wait would be shortened if a technology expert outside the Sheriff's Office was utilized to gain access to the materials, to which the prosecution agreed.
According to Lessem's letter sent to the District Attorney's Office on Aug. 14, sheriff's officials reportedly had the electronic data retrieved from the navigation system of Tovar's car for over a year without providing all the forensic reports to the defense.
Last month, Lessem filed a motion, stating he wouldn't be ready for the preliminary hearing without having all the information extracted from Tovar's devices.
"These items are particularly important if they are to be relied upon by the [prosecution] in determining [Tovar's] location for purposes of proving the "lying in wait" special circumstance," the motion said.
That special circumstance of lying in wait, and any evidence related to Tovar's location at the time of the alleged incident is absolutely essential and "will be a central issue of the preliminary hearing," the motion added.
The prosecution filed a response stating that a significant amount of evidence has already been provided, including photographs, interviews with the suspect, witnesses and surveillance videos, along with cellphone reports.
Furthermore, the defense already was notified that a large amount of evidence still was being investigated and was not available to the prosecution either, Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede wrote in her response. She explained the only two high-tech crime personnel for the county had been engaged in other murder cases, including the 2016 Han family triple-murder case.
Fede added that she would not object to having a defense expert outside of the County Sheriff's Office arrange to extract pending reports from Tovar's belongings.
All parties were ordered to return to court Jan. 16 for an update on evidence and to confirm the preliminary hearing.