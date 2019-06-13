The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the man who robbed a Solvang bank after sheriff’s deputies with several K-9 units and the Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit helicopter were unable to find him Thursday.
About 11:40 a.m., the man entered the Rabobank branch branch in the 1500 block of Mission Drive in Solvang and passed a note demanding cash to a teller, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
No weapon was seen, but the man took an undisclosed amount of money from the teller, fled on foot and was last seen headed north on Fourth Street, Hoover said.
As a precautionary measure, nearby Solvang Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown, she said.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin to medium build, green or blue eyes and a scruffy beard, Hoover said.
He was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with an image of an alien and writing on the sleeves, a white Under Armour baseball camp with a black logo and white pants.
Hoover said anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s nonemergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724 or, to leave an anonymous tip, 805-681-4171.
Anonymous tips also can be left on the sheriff’s website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.