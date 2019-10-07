Santa Maria police are asking for the public's help to locate a man suspected of being involved in a shooting that killed a 33-year-old on the west side of the city Sunday afternoon.
Just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of West Main Street and found Jose Gonzalez Medina, of Santa Maria, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a police spokesman said. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
Juan Carlos Hernandez, 29, of Santa Maria, is suspected of being involved in the shooting, the spokesman said. He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Honda Fit with California license plate number 6WTU141.
Hernandez is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should not approach him and call 911.
The Santa Maria Police Department asks that anyone with information call 805-928-3781, ext. 2278, and ask to speak with a detective. Anonymous tips can be left at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.