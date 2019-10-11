A man with a meat cleaver threatening to chop up his girlfriend has brought a San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office team to North Thompson Avenue in an attempt persuade him to surrender, a sheriff's spokesman said.
The man threatened to cut up his girlfriend at a house in the 100 block of Old Summit Road, said sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
However, the girlfriend managed to leave the house and call the Sheriff's Office.
The man also left the house, then re-entered it and is currently the only one inside, Cipolla said.
A command post has been set up at Thompson and Sheehy Road, and deputies have been speaking to him through a bullhorn, urging him to give up.
You have free articles remaining.
"But so far, he hasn't done that," saud Cipolla, who had no additional information about the man's identity or age nor what prompted his threats.
Northbound Thompson Avenue was closed at Willow Road about 3 p.m., and the southbound lane was closed at Highway 101.
Cipolla said the California Highway Patrol is on the scene to handle the road closures.
Traffic is reportedly backed up on Highway 101 near that location, as well.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.