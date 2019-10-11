A man allegedly armed with a meat cleaver who allegedly threatened to chop up his girlfriend has been arrested after barricading himself inside a Nipomo area home in a nearly six-hour standoff with San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Brian Louis Garzoli, 52, of Arroyo Grande was taken into custody and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats and committing a felony while out on bail after he surrendered peacefully, sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
The incident began about 1:15 p.m. Friday at a house in the 100 block of Old Summit Road when Garzoli allegedly threatened his fiancee with a meat cleaver and began destroying items in the home.
She ran out of the home and called the Sheriff's Office, and when deputies arrived, Garzoli retreated back into the home, Cipolla said.
Deputies set up a perimeter and established a command post at North Thompson Avenue and Sheehy Road, and Thompson was closed to traffic between Willow Road and Highway 101.
The Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail arrived and negotiators began trying to contact Garzoli, who had barricaded himself inside, using a public address system and a cell phone.
Cipolla said negotiators made repeated attempts to coax Garzoli out of the house peacefully, but when those efforts failed, the Special Enforcement Detail injected an unidentified chemical agent into the house to force him out.
Garzoli finally exited the home about 7 p.m. and was taken into custody. He was still being processed into County Jail at 9:40 p.m. so a mug shot of the suspect was not available, Cipolla said.