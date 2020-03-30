You are the owner of this article.
Two sheriff's deputies test positive for COVID-19, are recovering at home
Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, including one from Santa Maria, who rode together in a patrol vehicle earlier this month later tested positive for COVID-19 and now are recovering at home, a spokeswoman said Sunday.

A deputy assigned to a Santa Maria patrol unit started feeling ill on March 22 and self-isolated the next day after getting tested. County Public Health officials notified the deputy on March 27 that the test confirmed he had the coronavirus, Zick said.

Another deputy who had ridden with the Santa Maria-based deputy while on patrol began experiencing coronavirus symptoms while at work on March 27 and self-isolated after seeking medical attention that included testing. 

On March 28, the second deputy's test came back positive for the coronavirus, Zick said. 

Sheriff's Office and county Public Health officials worked together to evaluate whether the deputies exposed any of their co-workers or the public. 

After a follow-up investigation that included tracing the contacts each deputy had with the public and their co-workers, officials did not identify or recommend anyone for self-isolation, Zick said. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

