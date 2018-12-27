Two Santa Maria residents were arrested this week after a series of alleged property thefts across the Central Coast during the holiday season that involved more than 1,000 items.
Andrea Reyes, 34, was arrested Monday and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of false personation, identity theft, credit card fraud, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, and destroying/concealing evidence, among other charges, said a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Dustin Kinsey, 40, was arrested Wednesday and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property, committing a felony while on bail, intending to avoid vehicle registration requirements and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation began Dec. 17 after deputies assigned to the Santa Maria substation responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle in Orcutt, the spokeswoman said. Following the theft, there were numerous fraudulent transactions on the victim’s credit and debit cards.
Surveillance footage obtained from several sources captured video of the suspect, which deputies later identified as Reyes, the spokeswoman said. During Reyes’ arrest, more than 1,000 items of property were found, including U.S. mail and parcels, credit and debit cards, purses, bags, makeup and newly bought electronics.
As owners of the items were contacted, deputies discovered the alleged crimes extended across Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo County and involved numerous victims, the spokeswoman said. Through the course of the investigation, Kinsey was identified as an involved suspect by deputies and arrested.
The investigation also led deputies to a storage unit in Santa Maria, where investigators served a search warrant on Wednesday and recovered a substantial amount of stolen property that included electronics, purses, makeup and an unregistered firearm, the spokeswoman said.
Due to the large number of items recovered, anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the sheriff’s Santa Maria substation at 805-934-6150 or the nonemergency line at 805-683-2724. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 805-681-4171 or online at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.